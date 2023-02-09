Up to 25 mm of rainfall possible in Windsor-Essex

A Special Weather Statement remains in effect Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in the forecast.

Environment Canada predicts total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres and southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 90 km/hr.

Rain will continue Thursday and taper to showers by the evening. Strong southwesterly winds are expected to develop this afternoon continue into the evening. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages are possible.

Localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage. The City of Windsor is reminding residents that taking action at home can significantly reduce the risk of basement flooding in the community.