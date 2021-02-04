WINDSOR, ONT. -- A mid-winter snowstorm is on its way towards the Windsor area, according to the latest forecast.

Environment Canada says Thursday will start off with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 Celcius, but snow will begin early in the evening. Its expected to be heavy at times, then change to light snow or rain late.

The forecaster says snowfall amounts will be about five to 10 cm.

“The next system rolls in and it leads with snow, maybe seeing a wintery mix along the north shores of Lake Erie, this for Thursday night into Friday morning,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

Wind will be southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 overnight Thursday, with a low of -3C.

On Friday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to -8C in the afternoon. Wind chill -8C in the morning and -17C in the afternoon.

Friday night will have cloudy periods with a low of -11C.

The daytime high this time of year is -1C and the low is -8C.