Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Highway 401: OPP
Provincial police say up to 100 vehicles are involved in crashes along Highway 401 in the Windsor to London corridor.
Elgin County OPP first tweeted about a section of Highway 401 near Tilbury, Ont., that was closed Friday morning after a crash involving 12 vehicles.
Police closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the 401 between Tilbury and Victoria.
Other crashes have been reported on Highway 401 at Communication Road near Kent Centre and on the 401 near Kent Bridge Road.
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent declared a Significant Weather Event at 12 p.m. on Friday, due to forecasted and/or observed weather conditions.
“Near zero visibility due to blowing snow in outlying areas has resulted in snowplows being pulled from service temporarily,” said Ryan Brown, Chatham-Kent public works director. “We will continue to assess the situation.”
Chris Case, Chatham-Kent Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, said police, fire, and EMS crews are fully involved in extricating victims in several motor vehicle accidents.
“The situation is deteriorating," said Case. "We’re trying to get people safely out of their vehicles and provide medical assistance. We don’t need anyone to venture onto the roads and create more incidents. Please stay home.”
OPP also closed the 401 in both directions at Iona Road and Currie Road in Dutton-Dunwich. Emergency crews are on scene in the westbound lanes for a multiple tractor trailer and vehicle collision.Multiple vehicle collision closes Highway 401 in Dutton/Dunwich on Friday December 23, 2022 (Source: Dutton/Dunwich Fire Department)
OPP say they are responding to numerous collisions throughout the region due to the extremely poor visibility, weather and road conditions are being reported across the county and beyond.
Police say the white out conditions at the scene make visibility next to zero and the crashes are definitely a pile-up situation. One vehicle, crashing into the next, etc.
Officers say if it is not absolutely essential, stay home and stay off the roads.
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm hits Windsor-Essex. What you need to know
