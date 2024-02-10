'Unwanted person' arrested at Chatham-Kent hospital for intoxication

Chatham-Kent police responded to calls for an “unwanted person” at a local hospital Friday.

They said the man was drunk and was asked to leave after receiving the treatment went to the hospital for.

Police said the man refused and began to cause a disturbance.

Police said they found him to be in “no medical jeopardy” and was unable to care for himself due to intoxication.

The man was arrested and held in custody until he became sober.