WINDSOR, ONT. -- All employees, staff, students and volunteers who work at any of the five Erie St. Clair Hospitals (Windsor Regional Hospital, Hôtel Dieu Grace Healthcare, Bluewater Health, Chatham Kent Health Alliance and Erie Shores HealthCare) are expected to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

If not, they will be subject to progressive policies beyond mandatory education and testing, leading to unpaid leave and/or termination for cause.

In a joint letter issued by hospital healthcare leaders they state:

‘After reviewing, examining and discussing our local…the former Erie-St. Clair LHIN have collectively agreed to implement a progressive plan to ensure that all employees, credentialed staff and volunteers (not including those with an accommodation for medical exemption or under the Ontario Human Rights Code to full vaccination), will be subject to progressive policies beyond mandatory education and testing, leading to unpaid leave and/or termination for cause.'

Mandatory vaccination for new staff will also be implemented by all hospitals to support this effort.

“We need to do everything possible to continue to safeguard our patients, families, communities and those who provide their care. We are grateful to all those who have already been vaccinated. It is our best defense against this virus and the best effort to lessen the impact of a fourth wave," the statement goes on to say.

The timing of this implementation remains to be confirmed. However, each hospital will announce a deadline for all impacted employees.