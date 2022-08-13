Unsettled weekend weather expected in Windsor, Ont.

When it comes to Windsor’s upcoming forecast, things are going to first be a bit unsettled before the summer sunshine makes its way back to the City of Roses.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies and a high of 24 C, feeling like 26 C with the humidity.

Overnight Saturday, there will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and overnight, with a low of 15 C.

On Sunday, Windsor can expect a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, with a high of 21 C, feeling like 25 C with the humidity.

Overnight the low will dip down to 18 C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

For the beginning of the workweek the daytime high will hover slightly below the average high for Windsor, at approximately 24 C and 25 C on Monday and Tuesday respectively, and mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to the latter half of the week, Windsor can expect temperatures ranging from 26 C to 28 C, and a mix of sunny and cloudy skies.

According to Environment Canada, the average daytime high for this time of year in Windsor is approximately 27 C.