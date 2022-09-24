Unsettled weather expected for Windsor, Ont. over coming days

With the summer heat and humidity gone for the season, autumn has officially greeted Windsor, with the next several days looking unsettled.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect cloudy skies on Saturday and a daytime high of 16 C.

Overnight Saturday, skies will remain overcast with a 30 per cent chance of showers, turning into a 70 per cent chance of showers after midnight, with a risk of a thunderstorm before daybreak. The low will dip down to 11 C.

For the latter half of the weekend, Windsor can expect a high of 19 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon.

Overnight on Sunday, showers will continue and the low will dip down to 12 C.

For the start of the workweek, the high in Windsor will reach 17 C and showers are once again expected.

Overnight Monday, the low will reach 10 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor’s average high for this time of year is approximately 21 C.

Here’s a look at your forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Cloudy and a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 14 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 15 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High of 19 C.