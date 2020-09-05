WINDOR, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police were recently called to an office on Grand Avenue in Chatham for an unprovoked interaction between two males, they say.

While waiting for an appointment, the accused allegedly struck another individual in the face.

The male was charged with assault bodily harm and breaching probation.

The accused continued to make threats to harm the victim during the arrest, police say.

He has since been transported to Chatham-Kent headquarters and is being held for bail.