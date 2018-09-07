

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say a 62-year-old Woodstock man is facing charges after unmarked cigarettes were seized during a traffic stop.

Chatham-Kent OPP were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Merlin Road On Thursday around 11 a.m.

Police say a westbound commercial vehicle was exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

While speaking with the driver, the officer says unmarked cigarettes were spotted in the vehicle.

Terry Mykytiw, 62, of Woodstock, has been charged with speeding and possessing unmarked cigarettes.