Unmarked cigarettes seized after speeders pulled over in Chatham-Kent: OPP
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 10:42AM EDT
Chatham-Kent OPP say two people are facing charges after police seized unmarked cigarettes from a vehicle that was speeding through a Highway 401 construction zone.
Officers were conducting stationary radar enforcement on Highway 401 at Charing Cross Road, which is currently designated a construction zone with a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.
Police say a westbound Jeep was travelling faster than the posted limit.
Once stopped, officers located 14 cartons of unmarked cigarettes within the vehicle, contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act.
A 35-year-old woman from Lakeshore was charged with possessing unmarked cigarettes and possess unmarked cigarettes for sale.
A 40-year-old man from Windsor was charged with possessinbg unmarked cigarettes and possess unmarked cigarettes for sale as well speeding .
Both people will appear in a Chatham court at a later date.