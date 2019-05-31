

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say two people are facing charges after police seized unmarked cigarettes from a vehicle that was speeding through a Highway 401 construction zone.

Officers were conducting stationary radar enforcement on Highway 401 at Charing Cross Road, which is currently designated a construction zone with a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

Police say a westbound Jeep was travelling faster than the posted limit.

Once stopped, officers located 14 cartons of unmarked cigarettes within the vehicle, contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act.

A 35-year-old woman from Lakeshore was charged with possessing unmarked cigarettes and possess unmarked cigarettes for sale.

A 40-year-old man from Windsor was charged with possessinbg unmarked cigarettes and possess unmarked cigarettes for sale as well speeding .

Both people will appear in a Chatham court at a later date.