Unlocked vehicle stolen in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent police say an unlocked vehicle has been stolen in Wallaceburg.

On Wednesday, officers received a report of a theft of a white Dodge Durango vehicle in the area of Old Glass Road, Wallaceburg, that took place sometime overnight.

Police say unknown suspect(s) attended the address and left in the vehicle, which was left unlocked. This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Constable Andrew Brown at andrewbr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.