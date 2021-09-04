WINDSOR, ONT. -- The discovery of an "unknown powder" triggered an investigation in west Windsor Friday night.

Windsor police say a resident called in the suspicious substance in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue at around 7 p.m.

Officers with the explosives disposal unit, along with the Windsor fire hazmat were called in to investigate out of what they describe as "an abundance of caution."

Fire prevention officer Mike Coste says the substance was later deemed not hazardous and that there is no threat to the public.

The scene was cleared just before midnight.