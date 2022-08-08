Unknown man allegedly enters home through unlocked door, sexually assaults Windsor woman

Windsor police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a home through an unlocked door and sexually assaulted a woman.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Russell Street for a report of a sexual assault on Friday around 3 a.m.

A woman reported that an unknown male suspect entered the residence. Police say the victim was sexually assaulted by the suspect, who subsequently fled the scene.

Sexual Assault Investigation

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit attended the scene to process any evidence.

Investigators are asking that if you reside in the 3000 block of Russell Street, the 200 block of Brock or Mill Street and you have surveillance camera's, please check your footage. If you were driving in the area at approximately 3 a.m. and you have a dashcam, please check it for evidence.

It is believed that the suspect entered through an unlocked door. Windsor Police Service is reminding residents to lock their doors at all times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.