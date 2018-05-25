

CTV Windsor





Out-going university of Windsor president Alan Wildeman is preparing for his final days in office before he leaves at the end of June.

"I’ve seen about 35 thousand students cross the podium at convocation, next week will be the final time. That is the highlight of my career without a doubt," says Wildeman.

Thursday afternoon Dr. Wildeman spoke to faculty and staff to express his appreciation for them.

Wildeman has been university president for the past 10 years with his last day being June 30th.

After that he plans to vacation with his wife in Italy and move near lake Erie not far from Port Stanley.

Wildeman has been named president emeritus and will return for special occasions.

Douglas Kneale was announced earlier this year as interim president and vice-chancellor, beginning July 1st.