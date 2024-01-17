University Players brings a Tennessee Williams classic to the stage

An iconic Tennessee Williams play comes to life this weekend in Windsor.

The University Players kick off the production of The Glass Menagerie Friday with performances through the weekend.

The play examines the trials and tribulations that the Windfield characters experience over monumental periods in their lives.

Lee Wilson is the director of the play. Wilson is excited that his fourth-year students are able to bring the play to life on stage and share a timeless story with audiences in our community.

“It is a specialized BFA and acting program – it’s something that we just do really well,” said Wilson. “I’m very proud of that and proud of what we can offer the community.”

University of Windsor’s University Players present The Glass Menagerie from Jan. 19, 2024, until Jan. 28. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

In March, the theatre company will perform another classic, Little Women. The story, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, immerses the audience in a tale of the March women and the trials and tribulations of their lives amidst the Civil War.

These productions highlight the comprehensive theatre arts program at the University of Windsor.

From advanced acting training, set design, costume, stage production, and the like, students and faculty have made the longstanding program a thriving centre for theatrical arts for decades.

For information and tickets visit their website.