The University of Windsor is looking to transform a street in the city's core into a pedestrian corridor.

The goal is to convert Freedom Way between Park Street and University Avenue into a study space for students.

The vision includes a community space providing students and citizens with a place to study, socialize, and gather for such fresh-air events as film viewings, music and drama performances, art exhibits, public lectures and seasonal festivals.

“When you think of the word campus, you think of trees, you think of grass, you think of open spaces between clean buildings,” said Craig Goodman, of CS and P Architects. “We're gradually trying to infiltrate downtown Windsor with a sense of campus.”

An open house was held Tuesday to show people the plans for the "Freedom Way Link.”

Project officials tell CTV News there are several approvals still needed from the city and tunnel authority, but it is anticipated the project could be complete this year.

The street can’t be owned by the school because of the tunnel.

The University of Windsor's new School of Creative Arts moved to the nearby Armouries building in the downtown core in December, part of a $75-million investment by the university in a downtown campus as part of the vision for the city’s core.