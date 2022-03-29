University of Windsor reveals name for new recreation complex

A look at the new Lancer Centre to replace Adie Knox in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Courtesy City of Windsor) A look at the new Lancer Centre to replace Adie Knox in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Courtesy City of Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver