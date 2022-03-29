University of Windsor reveals name for new recreation complex

The University of Windsor has named its new sports and recreation complex the Toldo Lancer Centre.

The name was revealed Tuesday morning at an event outside the facility’s main doors.

The centre is being named after entrepreneur and philanthropist Anthony P. Toldo, who during his lifetime, generously supported many local causes focussing primarily on vital health services. To continue his legacy of philanthropy, he established the Toldo Foundation in 1996. After Mr. Toldo passed away from cancer in 2009, his son, Anthony G. (Tony) Toldo took the helm of the foundation.

“Making an impact in the areas of health and wellness has been a priority for our family for generations,” said Tony Toldo. “We are confident the Toldo Lancer Centre will be a central hub for fitness and recreation activities for the campus and Windsor-Essex communities.”

The Toldo Foundation also helped with the construction of the Anthony P. Toldo Health Education and Learning Centre, home to the University of Windsor’s Faculty of Nursing. The Toldo Foundation funds scholarships, ground-breaking research, and learning spaces at the University.

The Toldo Lancer Centre is an accessible facility featuring a triple gymnasium with seating for 2,000 spectators; an eight-lane, 25-metre pool; a recreational walking/running track; a fitness centre; and multi-purpose rooms.

“Open to all, this community hub will help improve the health of residents in our region,” said a news release from the university.

The $73-million complex is set to open this fall.