University of Windsor buys former Windsor Star building for $6.7 million

The University of Windsor will be moving into the old Windsor Star building on Ouellette Avenue.

The building at 300 Ouellette Ave. was sold to the university for $6.7 million

There is no word yet from the University on what the institution indents to do with the space.

The offices have been empty after Postmedia, which owns the newspaper, surrendered the least at the end of January.

The Windsor Star has been a tenant at the building since 2012 they moved from their original home on Ferry Street.

Employees are currently working from home.