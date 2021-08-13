WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor has updated its policy to require students, staff and faculty receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.

The university announced Friday the changes to its policy would require all staff, students, faculty and visitors who attend campus to have a Health-Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine and declare their vaccination status.

“We know that COVID-19 vaccinations are critical to reducing the likelihood of serious illness and help to keep our entire community safe,” a news release from UWindsor said. “We encourage all individuals who are able, to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

The university said it has continued to implement “robust health and safety protocols” as per the advice of health authorities and has been working closely with the Windsor Essex County Health Unit “who fully endorse this action.”

The University of Windsor is offering four different modes of course delivery this fall: face-to-face, hybrid, hy-flex and online, and announced on Thursday student athletes and student athletic therapists would be required to be vaccinated before returning to campus but extended the policy to include all on-campus the next day.

UWindsor said the addition to its vaccination policy came following discussions surrounding the ongoing risks of COVID-19 including concerns of a fourth wave and emerging variants and regional vaccination rates.

For anyone who will be on campus, at least a first dose of a Health-Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine will be required by Sept. 1 and a second dose by Oct. 1.

Those who do not have at least their first dose by that time will be subject to regular testing protocols to access campus.

Accommodations can be requested for vaccination exemptions for medical reasons under grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code, the school said.

Regular testing protocols will be established for those who are not vaccinated and have received accommodations.

Vaccine appointments are available locally by visiting the Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s website. For student athletes located outside of the region, information about booking a vaccine appointment can be found by visiting Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic on UWindsor’s campus is planned for Friday, Sept. 10 for all students, faculty, staff and members of the community to attend.