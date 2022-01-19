University of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse

Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks during a news conference in Ann Arbor, Mich. on June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File) Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks during a news conference in Ann Arbor, Mich. on June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

Windsor Top Stories