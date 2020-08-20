WINDSOR, ONT. -- The United Way will be handing out more than 1,500 backpacks to families in Windsor and Leamington as kids prepare to go back to school.

The United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County will host its Backpacks for Success pick-up as it wraps up its Summer Eats for Kids Program. The backpacks will be handed out to families in West Windsor, Downtown Windsor, and Leamington.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused further financial distress for the most vulnerable in our community,” a news release from United Way states. “The Backpack for Success Program, ensures that children have the supplies they need to be successful in school. Children in Kindergarten through grade 12 will receive a backpack filled with grade-appropriate supplies.”

Families with school-aged children can pick a backpack on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Elementary, Catholic Central High School, and St. Louis Catholic Elementary. On Thursday, Aug. backpacks will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Gate Public School, Dougall Ave. Public School and Leamington District Secondary School.

Registration will take place on location. Backpacks will be handed out on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.