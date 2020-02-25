Unique citizenship ceremony could be a slam dunk
CTV News Windsor Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020 10:08AM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A special citizenship ceremony will be held at the WFCU Centre in Windsor Wednesday.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is joining with the Windsor Express basketball team for an event for 30 soon-to-be Canadian citizens.
They will be invited to watch the Windsor Express take on the London Lightning in a National Basketball League of Canada game after the ceremony.
