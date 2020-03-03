WINDSOR, ONT. -- A charity is partnering with companies to deliver hundreds of laptops from Windsor to Quebec City to help bridge the technological divide.

Kicking off in Windsor on March 12, the free computers will travel by rail and will be presented to local charities.

Siemens Canada is donating more than 600 decommissioned laptops.

"Canadians living without computer access feel increasingly isolated as online education, communication and government services continue to replace paper systems,” says Philip Schaus, president and CEO of Corporations For Community Connections, which is organizing the program.

Fifty smartboards, donated by SMART Technologies will also be delivered to communities.

Stops at train stations in London, Oakville, Kingston, Montreal and Quebec City will also be made.