

The Canadian Press





The provincial government is expected make an announcement Friday that lays out its plans for the education sector.

The Province is expected to address such issues as class sizes, sex education and teacher hiring.

Union leaders say they have not yet been given any details, but they expect to see cuts to help address a multibillion-dollar provincial deficit.

The government has been consulting since January on class sizes and teacher hiring practices, including asking whether hard caps on class sizes should continue.

The Friday update is also expected to contain changes to the math curriculum, with Premier Doug Ford often talking of scrapping the so-called discovery math curriculum.