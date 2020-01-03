WINDSOR -- Unifor Local 444 reports its workers at the FCA Windsor Assembly plant face a layoff before the month is out, but the company isn’t saying one way or the other.

On both its Facebook and Twitter accounts, the union reported FCA had notified the local on Friday workers would be laid off the week of Jan. 20.

Unifor Local 444 represents roughly 6,500 workers at the auto plant, responsible for building the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan.

However, in an email to CTV News, FCA spokesperson Lou Ann Gosselin says “FCA has not confirmed the layoff.”

Unifor doesn’t have any further details at this time, but maintains the company informed the union of planned layoffs for the end of the month.