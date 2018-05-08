

The president of Unifor Local 444 has called a press conference Tuesday morning following the announcement of more show delays at Caesars Windsor.

James Stewart and officers of the union will be at strike headquarters at 10 a.m. to discuss the strike and the recent announcement of additional show delays and hotel reservation cancellations.

On Monday Caesars Windsor announced it is postponing three more concerts and cancelling hotel reservations until the end of May.

Postponed shows include Pitbull (May 25), Lee Brice (May 26) and Daniel O’Donnell (May 27).