The union representing bartenders, servers, cooks, dishwashers and maintenance workers at the Giovanni Caboto Club say they're optimistic about reaching a deal.

Unifor Local 240 is in negotiations for a first collective agreement for approximately 100 members who work at the Caboto Club.

There is a strike/lockout deadline of December 5, 2018 at 12:01 a.m.

Jodi Nesbitt, president of Unifor Local 240, said in a statement, "I am very optimistic that a first collective agreement that is fair and respectful can be reached by both parties before the deadline,”

The Caboto Club workers joined Unifor in March and bargaining began in August.

In October the Caboto Club applied for conciliation, putting the parties in a legal strike/lock-out position in December.

Nesbitt added that the agreement, “should recognize the many years of loyalty these workers have given the Caboto Club."