Union leader, auto analyst say NextStar hiring controversy ‘overblown’
As controversy swirls regarding recent reports of up to 1,600 temporary foreign workers (TFW) being brought to Windsor to help set up the NextStar EV battery plant, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the issue is nothing more than political hay.
Speaking with CTV News, Cassidy said the right people with the right expertise need to be here when it comes to setting up the new technology inside the plant, which is currently under construction.
“We don't need any of this political hay going on,” Cassidy said. “We cannot continue to put these blockers up relative to this facility.”
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Tuesday he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in “very few” foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
He said he spoke with the CEO of NextStar on Monday, along with the head of Stellantis that co-owns NextStar with LG Corp., and was reassured by their commitments to hire upwards of 2,500 Canadians.
Only one temporary foreign worker has been approved so far.
Politicians of all stripes have been asking questions and pointing fingers with federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre calling for a full inquiry into the matter on Monday, less than a week after his visit to Windsor.
According to Cassidy, temporary foreign workers will not be taking any permanent jobs.
“The reality is, this is nothing new,” Cassidy said.
“If you want to go back to 2015 on the South Korean deal that was signed by the Harper government, under their labor mobility provisions, they can friggin’ bring the people in. They can bring South Koreans in today, so nothing's changed.”
Cassidy explained, “We have 900 skilled trades working on the site today — 900. We're gonna go up to about 2,000 trades, they tell me it's going to go up to about 2,000 trades. There's also on top of that going to be 2,500 unionized Local 444 members inside that facility.”
“We have some proprietary equipment that's going to be coming in that they're going to be working with our outside building trades, you know, temporary foreign workers coming here to take our jobs. That's not going to happen.”
“The biggest thing that bothers me here is now they're going to a committee. They're going to have committee meetings in parliament, wasting taxpayers’ dollars,” Cassidy continued. “They're gonna go through hours and hours of committee meetings to figure out what they want to do moving forward relative to what had happened, what is happening with the with the temporary foreign workers and workers coming in from Korea.”
“So I just don't understand why we're going through this process. The reality is, this is about Canadian jobs. We're going to continue to have Canadian jobs. One tweet, one tweet by police chief has sparked this entire conversation.”
Concerns were raised following a social media post last week by Windsor police, who said that after meeting with South Korean ambassador Woongsoon Lim, it expected about 1,600 workers from South Korea to come to the community next year to help build the plant.
On Wednesday, Windsor police told CTV News they did not have a comment regarding the tweet.
“I think that this story has been overblown,” said, Automotive News Canada digital editor, Greg Layson.
“I don't think that it's unheard of for a foreign company to come to Canada or the United States for that matter and bring their own expertise with them to help them launch what is our first electric vehicle battery plant in Canada.”
“So for those people who say we have Canadians that can do this job, no, we do not. We might have some, but we don't have enough,” Layson continued. “We've never launched an electric vehicle battery plant in Canada. So this comes as no surprise that LG Energy Solutions and NextStar would want to bring in some of their own staff to get this thing up and running.”
“There are 900 Canadian labourers building that plant right now. So it's not to build the plant. It's to launch the plant and I think that nuance has been lost.”
“I feel like this is normal business practice in the automotive industry.”
“Everything today is politicized, polarized and weaponized by one side of the political spectrum or the other,” Layson said. “And what we're seeing, from where I sit, is just the weaponization of a number 1,600, the weaponization of a program, the temporary foreign workers program for one side of the political spectrum to gain the upper hand on the other and the auto industry is caught in the middle.”
Battery production at the new plant is expected to begin in early 2025.
-- With files from AM800 News
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada is lifting a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s.
Canadian astronaut Kutryk bound for space station, colleague to back up moon flight
Canada's newest astronauts were given marching orders Wednesday, with one bound for a sojourn on the International Space Station while the other will serve as backup on a highly anticipated upcoming lunar mission.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
London
-
'Suspicious package' located in east London, residences being evacuated
London police are investigating and evacuations are underway after a suspicious package was discovered in east London late Wednesday afternoon.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Helmet and cell phone found: New evidence discovered in case of missing St. Thomas man
New personal items belonging to Kyle Hancock have been found, but the St. Thomas, Ont. man remains missing since early August.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman's preparedness thwarts thieves trying to steal 2nd truck in 10 months
Less than a year after a Barrie woman's $90,000 Ram pickup truck was stolen out of her driveway, home surveillance video showed she was targeted again by thieves trying to take her new truck, only this time, she was prepared.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon reacts to crowd's disappointment at Orillia, Ont. tree lighting
The lackluster Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Orillia, Ont., caught the attention of American late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who playfully mocked the festivities on The Tonight Show.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Increased police presence at Sault airport, weapons investigation underway
Sault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the airport, on Wednesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
The tension between a landlord and tenant at a breaking point
Patrick Lecours sold his home in the Glebe and a new family is waiting to move in, but his current tenants won't move out. They say they have the right to stay because they didn't receive proper notice.
-
Eastern Ontario border crossings remained open despite Niagara closures
Eastern Ontario border crossings remained open after a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed crossings in southern Ontario.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
'I've never seen anything like this': Video from deadly vehicle explosion at Canada-U.S. border surfaces
Video of a burning vehicle that exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls and reportedly killed two people on Wednesday has emerged.
Montreal
-
Alouettes fans turn up in numbers for Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal
Some dreary November weather didn't stop Montreal Alouettes fans from turning up in numbers at the Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Quebec announces national funeral for Karl Tremblay on Nov. 28
A national funeral for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will be held on Nov. 28 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the government announced on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Rental prices soar across Maritimes
Maritimers are still grappling with high rental prices.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
-
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton, N.S., highway.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
-
Winnipeg club shutting its doors after 10 years
A popular Winnipeg club is closing its doors next year after a decade in business.
Calgary
-
U of C researcher recognized for promising non-addictive pain medication
A new molecule developed by a Calgary researcher shows promise in treating chronic pain without the use of opioids.
-
Alberta lawyer calls for police transparency after teen brothers wrongfully charged in Calgary murder
An Alberta lawyer is questioning the quality of a Calgary Police Service investigation into a fatal shooting after charges were stayed against the teen brothers originally charged.
-
Thief caught in the act by Calgary homeowner's daughter: police
Calgary police are looking for help from the public to identify a woman they say broke into a northwest home while one of the residents was inside.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Sohi asks Trudeau for more security, anti-racism money to combat anti-Semitism and Islamophobia
Edmonton's mayor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war in a letter made public Wednesday in which he urged a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, safe evacuation for Canadians and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurray
There has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.
Vancouver
-
These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Several injured in collapse at construction site in downtown Vancouver
Emergency crews rescued several people who were injured and trapped following a collapse at a construction site in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday morning.
-
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.