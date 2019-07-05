

This is construction season and despite recruitment drives for more skilled trade workers in Windsor-Essex -- more help is needed.

LiUNA 625 is reporting its highest membership ever at 2,000 people.

But Business Manager Rob Petroni says the local for the Labourers’ Internatinal Union of North America needs at least another thousand workers.

Petroni tells CTV News this doesn't even include the work planned for the new $5.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Petroni says old infrastructure in the area is a big reason why there is a need for more jobs.

He expects no slowdowns over the next six or seven years at least.

“No sign of slowing down,” says Petroni. “We've increased our training program, our apprenticeship intake, we used to go 26 weeks with an intake of 16 to 18, we're at 52 weeks now with double intakes at every level.”

LiUNA 625 represents workers in every sector of the construction industry.

Anyone looking for a career in construction through an apprenticeship program or mentorship program can find out more information through the union’s website.