Unifor to name Detroit Three target company Tuesday

Unifor plans to announce the union’s Detroit Three target company Tuesday in its current round of negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

The union is hosting a media conference at 1 p.m. at the Sheraton Centre in Toronto.

The announcement comes one day after workers at the Detroit Three have voted “overwhelmingly in favour” of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can’t secure new collective agreements in the coming months.

The union usually picks one automaker with which to concentrate bargaining. Whatever terms are agreed to with that target company general carry over to the other two.

Unifor, Canada's largest private-sector union, says its members at Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis all voted between 98 and 99 per cent in favour of the strike mandate.

The vote took place over the weekend amid a pause in bargaining talks.

The current batch of collective agreements, which cover 18-thousand workers at the Detroit Three automakers, are set to expire before midnight on Sept. 18.

Unifor’s national president Lana Payne, along with master bargaining chairs from Stellantis, Ford and General Motors will be present for Tuesday’s announcement.

-- With files from The Canadian Press