Unifor-Stellantis talks set to get underway

Windsor

    Unifor says contract negotiations with Stellantis will get underway today, with the union setting a strike deadline of 11:59 p-m on October 29th.

    The talks with Stellantis come after union members at both Ford and General Motors recently voted in favour of contract terms that Unifor will look to copy.

    The contracts have so far included base hourly wage increases of nearly 20 per cent for production workers, and 25 per cent for skilled trades.

    They've also included a faster timeline for workers to reach the top wage tier, improvements to pensions as well as two new paid holidays. 

