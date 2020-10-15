WINDSOR, ONT -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the union representing it’s workers in Canada have reached a deal averting a strike.

The deal came just as the company’s workers were set to go on strike at midnight Thursday.

Unifor says they will provide more information on the deal at a news conference Thursday morning.

The union represents roughly 9,000 workers at six plants across the country, 4,500 of which are at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Currently the plant in Windsor is nearing the end of a three week shutdown with production expected to resume next week.

Unifor has reached a tentative agreement for 9000 members @FiatChrysler_NA averting strike at plants in Windsor, Brampton, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Montreal, & Red Deer. @JerryPDias will share details at news conference Thurs. 10 am https://t.co/P2F2rXCGLo #autotalks2020 #canlab pic.twitter.com/g56tL0NHBs — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) October 15, 2020

The deal comes on the heels of a deal that Unifor reached and ratified with Ford in September.

Highlights of the Ford deal include $1.8-billion to retool and build new battery electric vehicles in Oakville, including a crossover utility vehicle and $148 million for Windsor powertrain facilities.

Today’s virtual news conference will be held at 10 a.m.