

CTV Windsor





Unifor president Jerry Dias will be providing an update on the Save Oshawa GM campaign this afternoon.

The campaign calls on General Motors to reverse its decision to close the Oshawa Assembly Plant.

"Maintaining this course of action will hurt workers, the economy and the company itself," said Dias in a news release. "It is not too late for GM to keep building vehicles in Canada, so Canadians will want to keep buying its products."

Dias is in Detroit to participate in the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council's annual meeting, held during the North American International Auto Show's media preview.

The update is expected around 1:45 p.m.