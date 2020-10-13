WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor leaders and workers at Windsor Assembly Plant are preparing for a possible strike with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as the deadline for a new contract approaches.

The deadline for a tentative deal is set for 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy posted on social media Monday that “we are not quite where we feel we should be with this limited amount of time left on the clock.

He added that meetings are more often as the company's days to “step up to this pattern” are running out. Ford reached a deal with Unifor in September, establishing the pattern for negotiations with FCA and General Motors.

“I have given our strike committee the nod to be 100 per cent ready if we cannot come to a tentative agreement with FCA,” said Cassidy.

Unifor Local 444 strike captain Shawn Bezaire and his team were making signs on Monday, but he says hopefully the preparation is for nothing and they reach a deal.

“Some people want to know what's going on every minute and it's just not possible to get that but they just have to have faith in our bargaining team,” says Bezaire.

The bargaining team includes Cassidy, who has long contended, a new product is needed at Windsor Assembly Plant to help secure the future of FCA in our region and in Canada.

“We need another product within the Windsor Assembly Plant,”says Bezaire. “The fear is not getting that.”

FCA spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin tells CTV News they are not commenting beyond the statement they issued once talks with FCA started.

“FCA Canada welcomes the opportunity to move our discussions with Unifor forward. We are committed to reaching an agreement that will allow us to continue investing in our future and create opportunities for our employees, their families and the communities where we live and work,” said the statement.

It included almost $2-billion for the Oakville Assembly Plant and a new product for the Windsor Engine Plant.

With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.