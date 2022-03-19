Unifor mourning loss of two members killed by alleged impaired driver in Leamington

Unifor Local 444 is mourning the loss of two members who were on their way to work when they were killed in a three-vehicle collision involving an alleged impaired driver in Leamington.

The union released a photo of Jacqueline Steeman, 30, and her mom Carrie Steeman, 50, who were both pronounced dead at scene of the crash on Friday on Essex County Road 34 between County Road 37 and Mersea Road 21.

Around 6:44 a.m., OPP say an eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and sideswiped a utility van and then struck a westbound sedan head on. The Steeman women were in the sedan. The driver of the utility van was uninjured.

The union says the two members of Elringklinger were on their way to work when the tragic crash took place.

“Carrie and Jackie were absolutely beautiful women whom you knew they were special by the peace you felt in their presence,” said the Unifor post on social media.

The post also says Carrie fought tirelessly for her fellow members at the bargaining table.

The union says the absence of the two women has been met with anguish and complete sorrow.

Jacob Fehr, 22, of Chatham-Kent, the driver of the pickup truck, was charged with two counts impaired driving cause death and two counts of driving disqualified. The accused was remanded into custody until a scheduled bail hearing on March 22.