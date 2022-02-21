Unifor Local 444 president plans to run for national president

A Unifor flag seen at a rally in Regina. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News) A Unifor flag seen at a rally in Regina. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act

Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.

NEW

NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions

The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver