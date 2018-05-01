

CTV Windsor





Unifor Local 444 members will soon have a new president.

James Stewart announced at Tuesday’s membership meeting he won’t be running for re-election. He said he will instead run for the secretary-treasurer position.

"Our members want us to be solid at the top," Stewart told AM800. "They want to make sure that there's no animosity towards each other, that we're all rowing in the same direction, moving the needle forward for our members."

Stewart has been in the position for about nine months. He replaced former president Dino Chiodo after he accepted a position with the national union. Stewart was previously Chiodo's first-vice president and has been with the local since 2002.

Dave Cassidy, who has been with the local for nine years, announced he plans to go for the president role.

The Executive Board Election will be held on May 22 and 23.