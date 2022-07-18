Unifor hopes to find more options for Syncreon workers

The Unifor Local 444 president is looking for other options for the 280 workers at Syncreon Automotive facing layoffs.

Dave Cassidy says the union wants to find a solution with Stellantis for the Syncreon workers to be hired at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

“We have an obligation,” says Cassidy. “I think Stellantis has an obligation for those members. I think we still have 100 members on layoff or even a little more than that. Once we get all of ours back, we need to make sure we can get people back in our facility, that we can get a home for them.”

Stellantis is moving its sequencing and metering operations done by Syncreon back to Windsor Assembly. The company confirmed the change last week, didn’t reveal when it would take place.

Cassidy says he will be having discussions with both companies, and Unifor Local 195, which represents the Syncreon workers.

With files from CTV's Sijia Liu.