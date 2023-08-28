Unifor Detroit Three members deliver overwhelming strike mandate

Workers at Detroit Three automakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can't secure new collective agreements in the coming months.

Unifor, Canada's largest private-sector union, says its members at Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis all voted between 98 and 99 per cent in favour of the strike mandate.

The vote took place over the weekend amid a pause in bargaining talks.

The current batch of collective agreements, which cover 18-thousand workers at the Detroit Three automakers, are set to expire before midnight on Sept. 18.