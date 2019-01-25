

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's largest private sector union is calling for a boycott of General Motors vehicles made in Mexico as part of a campaign to save GM's assembly operation in Oshawa, Ont.

The call from Unifor comes after national president Jerry Dias said he wouldn't call for an outright boycott of GM products because he wouldn't want to hinder workers at GM's other plants in Canada.

He says this call for a boycott is not against Mexican workers but he has a problem with GM moving production to the country to pay workers far less.

The union says consumers can identify vehicles made in Mexico because the vehicle identification numbers start with a three.

GM Canada says Ontario's economy could be damaged if there's a boycott of vehicles made in Mexico, because of the way parts flow across Canada's borders in an integrated industry.

Unifor and GM Canada are locked in a battle over the future of the company's Oshawa assembly operations, which the company plans to close by the end of 2019.