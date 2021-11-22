'Unfortunate set of circumstances': Chief responds to complaints over CKPS shooting Range

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent’s police chief is responding to complaints about a new police shooting range.

Nearby resident Mari-Lynn Harper told CTV News last week about the sounds of shots fired ring consistently from sunrise to sunset.

Chief Gary Conn released a statement Monday to help “clarify everyone’s questions” about the new $900,000 range on Dillon Road near Chatham.

“This is an unfortunate set of circumstances and as a result, I will provide some context to this matter,” said the statement.

Conn explained that police officers in Ontario are provincially mandated to requalify on their firearms annually. In the past 24 years, CKPS has moved the firearms range three times.

“At each previous location (Cedar Springs and Dresden), we received and expect complaints from residents in the immediate area, this current location on the Dillion Line is no different,” Conn said.

Conn said in an attempt to mitigate these complaints, when they initially started this project back in 2018, they spoke to three property owners who reside on the Dillion Road and at that time, none had any issues with the range.

“We did this as a professional courtesy although it is not required, while in addition to speaking directly with Mr. Paul Lacina – Director of Building Development Services,”

Harper said she exchanged emails with Conn recently, but she was not notified in 2018.

Mari-Lynn Harper is fed up with noise from the nearby firing range in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Conn said the range falls under the appropriate bylaws and exemptions for police ranges and Lacina advised that for discharging of firearms, it is permissible Monday to Sunday between all hours, excluding the hours of 11 p.m. – 7 a.m.

This provision applies to all of Chatham-Kent, including the range location.

Conn said that the current location is municipal private property in a rural area and is zoned as rural industrial, not residential. It is also central for all of Chatham-Kent, which is ideal for their purposes.

Sound reduction expected

The range construction from an operational perspective is complete, but Conn said the remaining portions are trees, shrubs, paved parking lot and sound abatement initiatives.

The firearm sound issues are expected to improve once the range is fully finished, Conn added.

“I certainly wish to mitigate any complaints and in this regard, we are currently still in the process of completing this range, but once finished (2nd – 3rd quarter of 2022) it will include further sound abatement initiatives,” he said.

Some of these will include trees, shrubs, pressure treated fence on top of the berm and baffles.

A range sign is posted, with more signs to be erected this coming week to ensure people stay away.

He said the berm which surrounds the actual range is 21 feet high and the fence in question is to be placed on top of the berm for sound abatement purposes. The fence is expected to provide an additional layer of protection, but its primary purpose is sound reduction.