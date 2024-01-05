Unemployment jumped in Windsor for December

There's been a jump in Windsor's unemployment rate for December.

According to Statistics Canada, Windsor's unemployment rate in December was 8.1 per cent, compared to 7.6 per cent in November.

The national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in December.

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities.

It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical sample.

— With files from The Canadian Press