LONDON, ONT -- The unemployment rate in Windsor has climbed to nearly 13 per cent as the entire country reals from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor saw its unemployment rate jump another 2.4 percentage points to 12.9 per cent in April.

Nationally the unemployment rate climbed to 13 per cent, a rate second only to December of 1982 which saw an unemployment rate of 13.1 per cent.

Regionally some communities are seeing lower rates with London at 8.9 per cent ,and Brantford at 9.4 per cent.

Meanwhile Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo are sitting at 7.8 per cent with Hamilton seeing a similar rate.

The national rate represents a 5.2 per cent change over March which already saw a significant jump.

According to the Statistics Canada report the shock to the labour market was only partially reflected in the March numbers.

Today’s numbers are based off a sample taken during the week of April 12 to 18, which by then the full economic shutdown had been felt.

April saw roughly two million people lose their jobs, bringing the total decline in employment to more than three million.

The decline in employment is the largest observed by Statistics Canada.

Since February there has been a 15.7 per cent decline, compared to the 1981-82 recession which saw a decline of 5.4 per cent over 17 months.