'Undetermined' fire in Windsor Sunday evening

No injuries are reported after a fire in the 800 block of Ouellette Ave. near Elliott Street on Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. and were asking people to stay clear of the area.

Around 6:30 p.m., crews started overhaul and ventilation and the fire was declared out around 6:40 p.m.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 and the cause is listed as undetermined.