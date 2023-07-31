Under the microscope: Canada’s response to COVID-19 pandemic questioned
The British Medical Journal (BMJ) has released a series of articles about how Canada responded to the global COVID crisis.
“An independent, national inquiry is needed to review Canada’s covid-19 response, draw lessons, and ensure accountability for the past and future pandemic preparedness,” the BMJ writes in the introduction to their Canada COVID series.
Experts from 13 organizations across the country, including doctors, nurses, researchers, law and humanitarian specialists, along with Jocalyn Clark, a Canadian who is the BMJ's international editor, wrote the seven articles published on July 25.
They cover:
- Public health decision making
- Use of research
- Impact on long-term care sector
- Global vaccine inequity
- Calls for a national inquiry
- Future preparedness
- Lessens to be learned from Manitoba first nations
“This series offers a reflection and analysis of what worked and didn’t in Canada’s covid-19 response, what a national inquiry should address, and pathways for the future,” the introduction concludes.
When asked if they would consider a national inquiry, a spokesperson for Health Canada says, “we are committed to a review of the response to COVID-19 in order to take stock of lessons learned and to better inform preparations and responses to future health emergencies.”
Health Canada says they “sought expert advice throughout the pandemic” by launching independent review panels as well a “comprehensive” audit on HC’s response.
“These audits and studies contributed to PHACs adaptive response throughout the duration of the pandemic response,” the spokesperson wrote.
“The Government of Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada. We will continue to learn and adjust our approach to remain well-positioned and prepared to respond to future global health events based on our experience and knowledge gained throughout the pandemic response.”
