

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR -- There are two weeks left to claim a Lotto Max prize worth $248,296 from a draw almost a year ago.

The OLG says the winning ticket was sold in Windsor.

The winning numbers for this Lotto Max draw on Nov. 23, 2018 were 1 – 7 – 13 – 14 – 22 – 42 – 48, with bonus number 47.

Players must match six out of seven numbers plus the bonus number two in the secondary prize. Players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre at 20 Dundas Street West in Toronto before 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

The OLG Prize Centre is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., unless Saturday is a statutory holiday or if there is a statutory holiday on the preceding Friday or the following Monday.

Winners of up to $250,000 can drop off winning tickets for processing at participating gaming sites. Call the OLG Support Centre 1-800-387-0098 for more details or a list of locations.