Unattended cooking to blame for Sunday evening fire
One person has been displaced after an $80,000 fire in Windsor.
Crews were called to the scene in the area of Walker Road near Richmond Street around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
After about an hour, the fire was declared out and firefighters were conducting ventilation and overhaul.
According to Windsor fire, the cause has been determined as unattended cooking.
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Weekend shootings across U.S. leave 6 dead and dozens injured
A spate of weekend mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and left dozens injured.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.
5 things to know for Monday, June 19, 2023
Voters prepare to cast their ballot in four federal byelections, city councillors discuss a public memorial following the Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba, and several are dead after a weekend of mass shootings in the U.S.
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Voters in Oxford cast their ballots in federal byelection
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in four federal byelections. One of those ridings is Oxford, which includes the communities of Woodstock, Ingersoll and Tillsonburg.
Man airlifted to hospital after off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries
A Cambridge man was airlifted to hospital Sunday after a serious off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
30,000 chicks stolen from Huron County farmer
Huron Perth Crime Stoppers and local police are investigating after a farmer notified them Thursday that thousands of 15-day-old chicks were missing from their chicken barn on Line 17, South Huron.
Hundreds of customers without power after car struck hydro pole
Hundreds of London Hydro customers are without power Monday morning after a car struck a hydro pole.
London area forecast for June 19, 2023
The sun dominates this week with temperatures reaching 30 C, humidex making it feel more like 35 c on Tuesday.
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
Innifil's Sandy Cove Acres issues a boil water advisory
The small seniors' community south of Barrie has been asked to boil its tap water under the guidance of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.
World War II veteran celebrates extra special Father's Day weekend with 102nd birthday
A World War II veteran celebrated his 102nd birthday on Father's Day.
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 early Sunday morning.
Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
Police investigating the death of an infant in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a home in Hawkesbury at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for an infant in medical distress, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
City of Ottawa re-establishes working group to address rat infestations
The city of Ottawa is bringing back its rat-mitigation working group to coordinate the city's response to rats, as residents raise concerns about rodents roaming around properties.
Boy killed in fatal shooting east of Toronto
A boy is dead after a fatal shooting east of Toronto on Sunday night.
'Significant changes' to Toronto's transit system explained in new TTC video
The video explains a number of changes to the TTC that will remain in place until the fall.
Blue Jays' Sunday night loss to Rangers was the team's largest blown lead since 2019
“They did a lot of damage at the bottom of the order,” Jays manager John Schneider said. “You can't let good offences kind of get rolling like that.”
Quebec to expand territory under forest access ban as dry weather continues and fires rage
At noon on Monday, the Quebec government will expand the territory affected by the ban on access to forests on Crown land and forest roads that was last updated on Wednesday, June 14.
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
Here's what you need to know about Monday's byeleciton in NDG-Westmount
One of four federal byelections will take place in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount riding on Monday. The seat was held by former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau since 2008. He announced his retirement in March.
Halifax-area CUPE workers to return to work Monday after accepting tentative deal
After more than a month of picketing, CUPE Local 5047 members will be returning to work Monday after ratifying their latest contract offer.
Four dead after motor-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103: police
Four people have died after a motor-vehicle collision in Lunenburg County, N.S., on Saturday.
'It brings us together': Father's Day memorial run honours Moncton’s fallen Mounties
Hundreds of participants attended the annual Three Fathers Memorial Run in Moncton’s Riverfront Park to honour late RCMP constables Douglas Larche, Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross.
Dauphin council to discuss possibility of public memorial for crash victims
Dauphin city council is expected to discuss whether a public memorial will be held for the victims of the Trans-Canada Highway at a meeting on Monday.
Calgary travellers concerned about higher prices, less options as WestJet merges Sunwing Airlines with mainline business
Some Calgary travellers are concerned about WestJet’s plan to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its mainline business.
'Grateful for the rain': Wet weather helps firefighters make progress on Fort Chipewyan fire
Steady rain is helping firefighters in Alberta tackle the 73 wildfires still burning in the province, meaning hundreds of evacuees may soon be heading home.
'Nervous anticipation': Flashbacks of 2013 flood in southern Alberta come every June
Every June, many Calgarians who live near the Bow and Elbow rivers start to worry.
'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary
Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha'i women in Iran.
B.C. clinic offers cancer screenings for unattached patients
A Victoria-based clinic is trying to tackle an issue faced by many British Columbians – creating easier access to cancer screenings for unattached patients, or those without a family doctor.
'June-uary has arrived': Snow falls on Interior highway passes
After a month of hot, dry weather, travellers on highway passes in B.C.'s southern Interior were in for a surprise Sunday morning, as snow fell in high elevations.