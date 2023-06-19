Unattended cooking to blame for Sunday evening fire

Windsor fire crews respond to a house fire on Walker Road near Richmond Street on June 19, 2023. (Source:@OnLocation/Twitter) Windsor fire crews respond to a house fire on Walker Road near Richmond Street on June 19, 2023. (Source:@OnLocation/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges

On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.

5 things to know for Monday, June 19, 2023

Voters prepare to cast their ballot in four federal byelections, city councillors discuss a public memorial following the Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba, and several are dead after a weekend of mass shootings in the U.S.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver