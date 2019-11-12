Unattended cooking lamed for Everts Avenue house fire
House fire on Everts Avenue in Windsor on Monday, November 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 6:55AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:41AM EST
WINDSOR – Damage is estimated at $200,000 after a house fire on Everts Avenue.
The Windsor Fire Department reported they were fighting an active fire at a home in the 1400 block on Everts Avenue on Monday evening.
Shortly after the fire was reported as being under control.
Officials say it was accidental and the cause was unattended cooking.
There were no injuries.