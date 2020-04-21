WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor Fire and Rescue Services had a busy evening Monday along Ouellette Avenue battling separate fires at different apartment buildings.

The first fire was reported around 7 p.m. at Marine City Apartments.

It was less than an hour later when another call came in for a fire at a high-rise in the 1400 Block of Ouellette Avenue.

Damage in this fire was said to be minimal.

Officials say both fires were caused by unattended cooking.

No one was injured in either fire, and damage estimates were not available.