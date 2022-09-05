Uber Eats: Windsor one of top cities using app to order sexual health products

Windsor has been ranked as one of Canada’s top 10 cities getting busy —ordering sexual health items to their front doors, according to Uber Eats.

The app has Windsor ranked eighth in the country when it comes to using Uber Eats to order items such as condoms, pregnancy tests and sex toys.

“Pregnancy tests and condoms top the list of the most popular sexual health products ordered on Uber Eats. And Windsorites are the eighth most prepped for safe sex, making them big consumers of sexual health products and contraceptives,” a news release from Uber Eats said.

According to Uber, more pharmacy and convenience stores have jumped on the app to offer their products.

Uber Canada spokesperson, Keerthana Rang, told AM800 news Uber Eats has grown more than meal deliveries.

"We're continuously expanding in-app selection, bringing your merchants onto the delivering platform to deliver Canadians the things they're looking for and clearly, they're looking for these items," she says.

Top 10 Canadian cities that are the largest shoppers of sexual health products through Uber Eats:

1. Edmonton

2. Ottaw

3. Calgary

4. Toronto

5. Vancouver

6. Quebec City

7. London

8. Windsor

9. Montreal

10. Kitchener-Waterloo

The rankings are based on the volume of products purchased through the app per capita.

- With files from AM800 News’ Rusty Thomson