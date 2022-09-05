Uber Eats: Windsor one of top cities using app to order sexual health products
Windsor has been ranked as one of Canada’s top 10 cities getting busy —ordering sexual health items to their front doors, according to Uber Eats.
The app has Windsor ranked eighth in the country when it comes to using Uber Eats to order items such as condoms, pregnancy tests and sex toys.
“Pregnancy tests and condoms top the list of the most popular sexual health products ordered on Uber Eats. And Windsorites are the eighth most prepped for safe sex, making them big consumers of sexual health products and contraceptives,” a news release from Uber Eats said.
According to Uber, more pharmacy and convenience stores have jumped on the app to offer their products.
Uber Canada spokesperson, Keerthana Rang, told AM800 news Uber Eats has grown more than meal deliveries.
"We're continuously expanding in-app selection, bringing your merchants onto the delivering platform to deliver Canadians the things they're looking for and clearly, they're looking for these items," she says.
Top 10 Canadian cities that are the largest shoppers of sexual health products through Uber Eats:
1. Edmonton
2. Ottaw
3. Calgary
4. Toronto
5. Vancouver
6. Quebec City
7. London
8. Windsor
9. Montreal
10. Kitchener-Waterloo
The rankings are based on the volume of products purchased through the app per capita.
- With files from AM800 News’ Rusty Thomson
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
What we know about the Saskatchewan stabbing suspects
Saskatchewan police continue to search for two suspects in relation to multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 15 others hospitalized.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
Workers falling behind as some corporations see record profits, labour leaders say
A record labour shortage and rising wages may seem like good news for workers, but labour leaders say employees aren't seeing the gains that corporations are experiencing amid sky-high inflation.
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis.
Invasive insect discovered in southern Ontario could pose risk for hemlock trees
Researchers have discovered an invasive insect infestation near Cobourg, Ont., which they say could have a detrimental effect on hemlock trees essential to their ecosystems and used in certain wood products.
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
Kitchener
-
Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
A tragic death of a hockey player in Ayr, the prime minister making an announcement in Kitchener, and a fire at a historic Cambridge building being investigated as arson round out the top stories of the week.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
'This is a concern': Most Waterloo Region children not fully vaccinated ahead of return to school
As young learners get ready to go back to school with most pandemic restrictions lifted, the majority of their classmates in Waterloo Region will not be fully vaccinated.
London
-
‘These are boots on the ground people’: Sarnia celebrates 120th Labour Day Parade
In a community known for people who put their ‘boots on the ground’ hundreds of people did just that on Labour Day as they walked in the annual parade in Sarnia, Ont.
-
What’s open and what’s closed this Labour Day Monday in London, Ont.
With the Labour Day long weekend about to kick off, Londoners will be looking for stuff to do for the last hurrah of the summer season. Here’s a list of what is opened and what is closed in London this Labour Day Monday.
-
London police investigating two suspicious fires Sunday morning
The London Police Street Crime Unit was busy Sunday morning investigating a pair of suspicious fires.
Barrie
-
Barrie-area soldiers deployed for Arctic operation
A Barrie-based regiment from the Canadian Armed Forces recently led a mission to the Arctic.
-
Fire damages five townhomes in Essa Township
An early morning fire on Monday in Essa Township has left several townhomes with extensive damage.
-
Warm weather returns for back-to-school in Simcoe County
Simcoe County has recently experienced fall-like temperatures, but when the bell rings on the new school year, temperatures are expected to rise.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal boat crash in northern Ontario kills one
One person has died after two boats collided on a northern Ontario lake Sunday night, police say.
-
Early morning gunshots rock Sault neighborhood, police say
Officers are investigating gunshots in the 100 block of Albert Street West Monday morning after reports of early morning gunfire.
-
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported in four long weekend fires
Ottawa firefighters were kept busy Sunday and overnight with fires this long weekend.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
-
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford and other Ontario politicians offer condolences following deadly Saskatchewan stabbings
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as other municipal politicians, have offered their condolences to the families and communities impacted by a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that left 10 people dead and more than a dozen hospitalized.
-
Man dead after hit-and-run at Yonge and College
A man believed to be in his 40s has died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene at a busy downtown intersection in the early hours Monday.
-
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
Montreal
-
Quebec's party leaders offer competing views on immigration amid labour shortage
Quebec's main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.
-
Candidate puts Liberal leader on defensive after comments about French-language and secularism laws
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade is in a quandary over the positions of one of her candidates on secularism and French, after the Liberal candidate in Laurier-Dorion, Deepak Awasti, has denounced Bill 101 as well as Bill 21 in publications.
-
Slight gains for Conservatives and Liberals, but polls still say a CAQ landslide is coming on Oct. 3
Polls continue to say Francois Legault's CAQ party will take power on Oct. 3 with a massive majority. The question remains: How big will they win by, how much will other parties lose, and how many parties will have seats in the National Assembly?
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper identified as victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police has identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay and ruled his death a homicide.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and N.S. cancelled due to steering issues that halted ship
The ferry operator cancelled the five remaining trips for the day between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
Winnipeg
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
'Exceptionally bright and just beautiful to watch': how to see the northern lights in Manitoba
Manitobans have been treated to a spectacular show in the sky over the last few days as the aurora borealis - otherwise known as the northern lights - have been particularly active.
-
Late field goal lifts Blue Bombers to win over Roughriders at Labour Day Classic
A 55-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio lifted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.
Calgary
-
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
-
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
-
Suspect charged in Saturday Banff homicide
One person has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in the Town of Banff.
Edmonton
-
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Man found unresponsive in northeast Edmonton pool
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he had been located in a pool in northeast Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Back to school: Psychologist's tips to handle kids' fear, uncertainty as they return to class
With some kids possibly feeling overwhelmed or anxious about heading back to class this week, a Canadian psychologist says it's important to reinforce they're capable of handling that change.
-
Wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho prompt smoke advisories in southeastern B.C.
B.C.'s southeast corner is warned to expect smoky conditions over the next couple of days due to wildfires burning south of the border.
-
2 men wanted Canada-wide after they didn't return to B.C. psychiatric hospital: RCMP
Mounties are looking for two men who were reported overdue in a 20-minute timeframe at a B.C. forensic psychiatric hospital Sunday.